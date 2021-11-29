Fixes for Healer's companion - (should no longer attack dead targets and more responsive at attacking targets)
More loot added to the loot-table.
Fixes for some UI visuals such as the ability's description and others.
Fix for a bug where you could not interact with a few items on the ground
Can now equip two ring items at once!
Castle: Daybreak update for 29 November 2021
Hotfixes - UI visuals and Healer's companion
Fixes for Healer's companion - (should no longer attack dead targets and more responsive at attacking targets)
Changed files in this update