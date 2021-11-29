 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle: Daybreak update for 29 November 2021

Hotfixes - UI visuals and Healer's companion

Share · View all patches · Build 7792547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for Healer's companion - (should no longer attack dead targets and more responsive at attacking targets)

More loot added to the loot-table.

Fixes for some UI visuals such as the ability's description and others.

Fix for a bug where you could not interact with a few items on the ground

Can now equip two ring items at once!

Changed files in this update

Castle: Daybreak Content Depot 1714101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.