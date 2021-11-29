 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 29 November 2021

Server Maintenance - November 29th (PDT)

Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Server Maintenance
  • Schedule: November 29th 4:00PM - 5:40PM(PST) / November 30th 1:00AM - 2:40 (CET)
  • Affected Regions: All regions
  • Major Maintenance Details:

Major Update

The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.

※ Notes

  • Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
  • Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.

Thank you.

