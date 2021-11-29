Server Maintenance - November 29th (PDT)

Greetings Adventurers,
We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.
Please refer to the details below.
■ Server Maintenance
- Schedule: November 29th 4:00PM - 5:40PM(PST) / November 30th 1:00AM - 2:40 (CET)
- Affected Regions: All regions
- Major Maintenance Details:
Major Update
The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.
※ Notes
- Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
- Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
Thank you.
Changed depots in next-mileston-dev branch