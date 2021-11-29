Patch Notes 11/28/2021

Major rework of the audio system so it functions as intended and sound quality is better.
Volume sliders now make more sense as part of the audio rework.
Mortar turret has been retired.
New turret Maximo has been added and functions much better as an "Ultimate" grade turret.
Range indicator for the turrets now properly shows the effective range.
Range indicator texture has been adjusted to more easily see effective range.
Music is now set to auto start.
Fixed Reinforcements and Submit to Authority abilities so they fully despawn.
Added Path Arrows at the beginning of the round.
Added recharge time to the description of abilities.
Bug added to the survival mode mission selection window.
Added a reset progress button to erase campaign progress.
Fixed some localization issues in the tutorial level.
A few balance adjustments with more to be done in future updates.
Special Notes:
- Volume adjustments to music and effects are currently by scene only.
- Clearing campaign progress requires a restart of the game before it will take effect.
Changed files in this update