Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 29 November 2021

New Plushie Model, Bernie Active, Small Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7792398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The plushie model was redone and is now a lower poly model which should help with performance. The model also looks more like an actual plushie doll now. The new model also has a new run, walk, and kill animation.
  • Bernie is temporarily active in the park after completing Stomp-It. This is temporary as some fans of the game wanted to get chased by him. Some cinematics will be introduced when the next levels drop to better introduce Bernie to the game.
  • Added some more fan thank you's and threeps for the Fortune-saurus.
  • Added some more fan-art graffiti.
  • Added a small delay to the Tasey 8's achievement to help resolve an issue with it not triggering upon completion. I also changed the requirements from exactly 8 Michael's to 8+.

