闯关杀II update for 29 November 2021

4.29.0

4.29.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7792377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增司马徽和曹仁

Changed files in this update

闯关杀II Content Depot 985681
