Cyndefense 2 V1.2

This is a patch update for Cyndefense 2 which aims to fix various bugs as well as adds in a couple new features to the game.
- Attempted a fix for endless waves where the towers would fire but no enemies would spawn. I could not replicate the bug myself but I edited the code that I believe caused the issue.
- Fixed some minor texture bugs and hit box bugs.
- Changed some graphics, such as the game logo.
- Early game enemies now spawn with a random amount of health and movement speed.
- This is balanced around the base health and speed that they used to have so that their max possible health cannot go much higher and the minimum health can go somewhat lower. This will overall decrease the difficulty of the early game, mostly useful for Cyneration difficulty.
- Added a "Help" menu.
- This menu should describe details that are not normally known right away in game, acting as somewhat of a tutorial. If the game still seems confusing feel free to leave feedback as to what I should add to the "tutorial".
- Added links to Vignition Stuidos twitter and YouTube accounts.
- Probably did some other stuff too balance related, but I don't remember what cause I don't write my changes down like I should. So uh, yeah. Nothing really noticeable though, the game still feels the same. It is definitely a little easier though.
