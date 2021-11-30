Train Sim World 2 Update Notes - 30/11/2021

Today we are bringing updates to Sherman Hill and London – Brighton ahead of the G6 release on Thursday.
Sherman Hill
- Updated decals to no longer project on to the level crossing on Sherman Hill
- Updated player collectable point so that they are no longer blocked behind an invisible wall.
- Improved the hight of the Cab camera so it no longer feels too high in the SD70ACe
- [Console/Epic only] Resolved an issue whereby SD70ACe bell was inoperable
- [Console/Epic only] Improved sky rendering performance
- [Console/Epic only] Updated signals at Hermosa to now show the correct aspects.
- [Console/Epic only] Updated crossings at Wycon to now give a warning when trains are approaching
London – Brighton
- Addressed an issue whereby unloading passengers at Brighton station could cause a title crash.
The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.
Changed files in this update