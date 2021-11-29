Update 1.6.3 is now live
This update brings with it landscape changes and new items to the world of Outback Survival. My favourite being cricket bats. It also adds the first legendary item to Outback Survival.
So, let’s jump right into the patch notes.
--Patch Notes--
- Road Models remade
- Model viewer bug fixed
- Billboards added
- Cricket bat weapon added
- Experience Notification added
- Fixed Crafting Que listing bug
- Adjusted the HUD
- Spiked cricket bat weapon added
- Remade bridge models
- Made foliage adjustments
- Fixed weather system bug
- Adjusted the day and night cycle
- Adjusted the landscape materials
- Adjusted the graffiti selector
- Added new ore nodes (iron, copper, titanium)
- Added new sand resource node
- Added new ingot items (iron, copper, steel, titanium)
- Added legendary item (Cross bat)
- Changed game logo in main menu
