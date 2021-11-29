 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Outback Survival update for 29 November 2021

Update 1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7792038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.6.3 is now live

This update brings with it landscape changes and new items to the world of Outback Survival. My favourite being cricket bats. It also adds the first legendary item to Outback Survival.

So, let’s jump right into the patch notes.

--Patch Notes--

  • Road Models remade
  • Model viewer bug fixed
  • Billboards added
  • Cricket bat weapon added
  • Experience Notification added
  • Fixed Crafting Que listing bug
  • Adjusted the HUD
  • Spiked cricket bat weapon added
  • Remade bridge models
  • Made foliage adjustments
  • Fixed weather system bug
  • Adjusted the day and night cycle
  • Adjusted the landscape materials
  • Adjusted the graffiti selector
  • Added new ore nodes (iron, copper, titanium)
  • Added new sand resource node
  • Added new ingot items (iron, copper, steel, titanium)
  • Added legendary item (Cross bat)
  • Changed game logo in main menu

Changed files in this update

Outback Survival Content Depot 898461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.