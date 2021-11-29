Beta Update - v0.1.2-beta

Hello,
This update is mosty about information hint messages.
Information messages were too long and boring to read. Now all of them have been rewritten to be simple and removed unnecessary ones.
Another notable change is now nick names are shown at the leaderboard.
Thanks for playing the game!
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; All information messages (hints) have been simplified.
- Ui; Added steam nick names to the leaderboard.
Other
- Ui; Changed job availability map mode.
- Ui; Updated structure details panel.
- Ui; Updated sound alerts.
- Ui; Minor ui improvements.
Changed files in this update