Beta Update - v0.1.2-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7792022 · Last edited 29 November 2021 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

This update is mosty about information hint messages.

Information messages were too long and boring to read. Now all of them have been rewritten to be simple and removed unnecessary ones.

Another notable change is now nick names are shown at the leaderboard.

Thanks for playing the game!

Changelog

Notable

Ui; All information messages (hints) have been simplified.

Ui; Added steam nick names to the leaderboard.

Other