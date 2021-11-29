 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The City Must Grow update for 29 November 2021

Beta Update - v0.1.2-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7792022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This update is mosty about information hint messages.

Information messages were too long and boring to read. Now all of them have been rewritten to be simple and removed unnecessary ones.

Another notable change is now nick names are shown at the leaderboard.

Thanks for playing the game!

Changelog

Notable

  • Ui; All information messages (hints) have been simplified.
  • Ui; Added steam nick names to the leaderboard.

Other

  • Ui; Changed job availability map mode.
  • Ui; Updated structure details panel.
  • Ui; Updated sound alerts.
  • Ui; Minor ui improvements.

Changed files in this update

The City Must Grow Depot - Common Depot 1771731
  • Loading history…
The City Must Grow Depot - Linux Only Depot 1771732
  • Loading history…
The City Must Grow Depot - Windows Only Depot 1771733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.