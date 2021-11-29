 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 29 November 2021

Updated and fixed at 2021/11/29 9:40

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed - The shadow of characters in Kingsgarden and Scaly Garden cannot be covered

  2. Fix - Collision and penetration of several plants in Kingbending & Scales garden

  3. Fix the bug that the initial combat mode check box is not obvious enough

  4. Fixed - Cutting trees too far away from the tree would cause a cow strike effect

  5. Fix - some text errors

  6. Fixed - Items sold in Jubao Pavilion are sold in Swordsman Hall

  7. Fixed - Some building depth issues

  8. Fix - Some interior scenes cannot be fumbled

  9. Fix - The number record of the map is incorrect

  10. Fixed - Some buttons may cause time errors

  11. Add - Added the ability to keep felling and attacking by holding down the left or right button

  12. Add - NPC goodwill map hidden, unlock after contact

