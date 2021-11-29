-
Fixed - The shadow of characters in Kingsgarden and Scaly Garden cannot be covered
-
Fix - Collision and penetration of several plants in Kingbending & Scales garden
-
Fix the bug that the initial combat mode check box is not obvious enough
-
Fixed - Cutting trees too far away from the tree would cause a cow strike effect
-
Fix - some text errors
-
Fixed - Items sold in Jubao Pavilion are sold in Swordsman Hall
-
Fixed - Some building depth issues
-
Fix - Some interior scenes cannot be fumbled
-
Fix - The number record of the map is incorrect
-
Fixed - Some buttons may cause time errors
-
Add - Added the ability to keep felling and attacking by holding down the left or right button
-
Add - NPC goodwill map hidden, unlock after contact
白马非马 update for 29 November 2021
Updated and fixed at 2021/11/29 9:40
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update