Scrapvival update for 29 November 2021

Scrapvival 0.1.0 Update

Build 7791862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved helicopter controls
  • Players can now only have one bat
  • Fuel cans and bats will now drop after players is dead
  • All pickable items are glowing to make them more visible
  • Added "Waiting for other players" mechanic to start of the game
  • Robots will now drop scrap after players destroy them
  • Player spectate cam, players can now spectate other players once dead
  • Improved Glock bullet accuracy

