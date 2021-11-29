- Improved helicopter controls
- Players can now only have one bat
- Fuel cans and bats will now drop after players is dead
- All pickable items are glowing to make them more visible
- Added "Waiting for other players" mechanic to start of the game
- Robots will now drop scrap after players destroy them
- Player spectate cam, players can now spectate other players once dead
- Improved Glock bullet accuracy
Scrapvival update for 29 November 2021
Scrapvival 0.1.0 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
