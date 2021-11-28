Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #004 now available!

A hotfix for Update 3 Experimental is now live with the following bug fixes and balance changes...
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed build priority not always working as intended
- Fixed research from not taking from storages
- Fixed research not resetting when reloading a save
- Fixed changing research not revoking previous resources
- Fixed drone builder icon switching incorrectly
- Fixed drones not rotating properly when build is cancelled
- Fixed dropships and carriers not spawning enemies when destroyed
- Fixed resource bars displaying incorrectly on reload
- Fixed buildings not showing their health stat
- Fixed Trident challenge showing wrong heat value
- Fixed reloading on a new world with no save loading blank worlds
- Fixed super weapons being affected by research
- Fixed iridium collectors from not collecting
- Fixed Turret and Ranger lights being too bright
- Fixed enemy trails rendering underneath resource tiles
- Fixed purple variant from using big death effect
- Fixed pausing not freezing enemies or group spawning
- Fixed collectors still collecting while paused
- Fixed purifiers not showing range
- Fixed radiators not showing range
BALANCES:
- Increased Trident cost from 100k to 1m
- Decreased Trident damage from 1.5m to 150k
- Increased Trident heat from 250 to 800
- Decreased Pulser damage from 80 to 60
- Lowered Minigun heat from 150 to 100
- Lowered Minigun power from 180 to 120
- Lowered Minigun cost from 120k to 80k
- Lowered Fusion Reactors cost from 2.5m to 800k
- Increased Gold Storage from 500 to 1000
- Increased Essence Storage from 250 to 500
- Increased Essence Extraction rate from 2/s to 3/s
- Decreased Flamethrower damage from 50 to 35
- Lowered Gremlin iridium cost from 10k to 1k
Changed depots in experimental branch