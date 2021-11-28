 Skip to content

Vectorio update for 28 November 2021

Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #004 now available!

Last edited by Wendy

A hotfix for Update 3 Experimental is now live with the following bug fixes and balance changes...

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed build priority not always working as intended
  • Fixed research from not taking from storages
  • Fixed research not resetting when reloading a save
  • Fixed changing research not revoking previous resources
  • Fixed drone builder icon switching incorrectly
  • Fixed drones not rotating properly when build is cancelled
  • Fixed dropships and carriers not spawning enemies when destroyed
  • Fixed resource bars displaying incorrectly on reload
  • Fixed buildings not showing their health stat
  • Fixed Trident challenge showing wrong heat value
  • Fixed reloading on a new world with no save loading blank worlds
  • Fixed super weapons being affected by research
  • Fixed iridium collectors from not collecting
  • Fixed Turret and Ranger lights being too bright
  • Fixed enemy trails rendering underneath resource tiles
  • Fixed purple variant from using big death effect
  • Fixed pausing not freezing enemies or group spawning
  • Fixed collectors still collecting while paused
  • Fixed purifiers not showing range
  • Fixed radiators not showing range

BALANCES:

  • Increased Trident cost from 100k to 1m
  • Decreased Trident damage from 1.5m to 150k
  • Increased Trident heat from 250 to 800
  • Decreased Pulser damage from 80 to 60
  • Lowered Minigun heat from 150 to 100
  • Lowered Minigun power from 180 to 120
  • Lowered Minigun cost from 120k to 80k
  • Lowered Fusion Reactors cost from 2.5m to 800k
  • Increased Gold Storage from 500 to 1000
  • Increased Essence Storage from 250 to 500
  • Increased Essence Extraction rate from 2/s to 3/s
  • Decreased Flamethrower damage from 50 to 35
  • Lowered Gremlin iridium cost from 10k to 1k

Changed depots in experimental branch

Vectorio (MacOS) Depot 1462472
Vectorio (Linux) Depot 1462473
Vectorio (Windows) Depot 1462474
