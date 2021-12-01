 Skip to content

Fractal Block World update for 1 December 2021

1.00.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.00.02: Fixed issue in sound system when all sounds are stopped. Patched issue with pseudo random number generator that affected procedural world generation.

Fractal Block World Content Depot 1540571
