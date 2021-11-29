- Fixed a memory leak issue. This memory leak was quite impactful when using the mass update tool.
- Upgraded anti aliasing method from Fast Approximate to Subpixel Morphological. This is only very slightly less performant than the existing anti aliasing method. This should address some of the blurry and loss of detail at a distance issues some people have commented on. In addition, added a setting to allow disabling anti aliasing altogether.
- Fixed an issue where in a single wave, if two different invaders of the same type had two different elemental resistances, they would glow the same color.
Exodus Borealis update for 29 November 2021
Patch Notes - b.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update