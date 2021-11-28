The First Update on Nov 28, 2021! - Update 1.0.1

Crash The Core - The First Update! Update 1.0.1
- Fixed Event choice bug that leads to unlimited enemy skips
- Fixed bug where Player 2 Specialty Salvaging would default to conductor
- Starter Cards Hover Tooltips have been added to reflect card text
- Consumables added text description
- Consumables Hover Tooltips have to Added to reflect card text
- Specialty Upgrading explained More clearly.
- Weapon Damage Salvaging is shown to the player when used
- Azure Champion Draw effect will activate when it defends.
- Removed a bug that made Poison damage inconsistent
- Voice Lines that did not belong to certain characters were removed.
- The amount of Sabotage Cards an Enemy adds to your deck has been reduced.
Also Happy Birthday to Simon ːsteamhappyː He helped me design the game and inspires me every day to be a better game designer and person.
