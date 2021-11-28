Wasteland update

A new update is now live! Here's the change note:
New:
- New enemy: The mole! (About time)
- New enemy: The wasp
- New biome: Wasteland
- New trap: The landmine
- Windowed mode
Bug fixes:
- A main mission could sometimes not be generated, making the game impossible to finish
- The daily run mode had a seed problem that was too large and caused the game to always generate the same in some levels
- The status effect on weapons now reset the effect time on hit
- Sultan saber range raised
- Burning Star nerfed heavily
- Ice bat corpses fixed
Mac Only:
- Lieutenant ships generation fixed
- Procedural generation not always the same anymore
We will keep adding new stuff and fix bugs so make sure to join our Discord to share your ideas: https://discord.gg/7HgMJrB2Wa
Changed files in this update