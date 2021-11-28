 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Mole Men update for 28 November 2021

Wasteland update

Share · View all patches · Build 7791231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is now live! Here's the change note:

New:

  • New enemy: The mole! (About time)
  • New enemy: The wasp
  • New biome: Wasteland
  • New trap: The landmine
  • Windowed mode

Bug fixes:

  • A main mission could sometimes not be generated, making the game impossible to finish
  • The daily run mode had a seed problem that was too large and caused the game to always generate the same in some levels
  • The status effect on weapons now reset the effect time on hit
  • Sultan saber range raised
  • Burning Star nerfed heavily
  • Ice bat corpses fixed

Mac Only:

  • Lieutenant ships generation fixed
  • Procedural generation not always the same anymore

We will keep adding new stuff and fix bugs so make sure to join our Discord to share your ideas: https://discord.gg/7HgMJrB2Wa

Changed files in this update

The Mole Men MacOS Depot 1442842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.