• When structures are built, the grass details on the surface are removed and the surface textures are changed.
• Villagers' interaction with structures has been improved.
• Villagers animation problems have been improved.
• The character's arrow shooting system has been improved.
• Fixed world interaction issues when interacting with the UI.
• Improved environmental interactions when canceling or demolishing buildings.
• Archers' attacks have been improved.
• Improved wall building.
• Fixed a bug that occurred while recording.
• New soldiers who joined the army were directed to where the flag was.
Unionatic update for 28 November 2021
Update V.0.2.3
