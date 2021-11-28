 Skip to content

Unionatic update for 28 November 2021

Update V.0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7791142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• When structures are built, the grass details on the surface are removed and the surface textures are changed.

• Villagers' interaction with structures has been improved.

• Villagers animation problems have been improved.

• The character's arrow shooting system has been improved.

• Fixed world interaction issues when interacting with the UI.

• Improved environmental interactions when canceling or demolishing buildings.

• Archers' attacks have been improved.

• Improved wall building.

• Fixed a bug that occurred while recording.

• New soldiers who joined the army were directed to where the flag was.

Changed files in this update

