Update #10

- Added more checkpoints.
- Many jerky animations are now smoother.
- Jump height adjusted.
- Some enemies are now significantly slower.
- Satellite drone shoots faster and can use special attacks under certain conditions.
- Added the ability to remap gamepad controls.
- Many optimizations, fixes and visual improvements
Smelted Kin update for 28 November 2021
