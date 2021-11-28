 Skip to content

Smelted Kin update for 28 November 2021

Update #10

Update #10

  • Added more checkpoints.
  • Many jerky animations are now smoother.
  • Jump height adjusted.
  • Some enemies are now significantly slower.
  • Satellite drone shoots faster and can use special attacks under certain conditions.
  • Added the ability to remap gamepad controls.
  • Many optimizations, fixes and visual improvements

