 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Redaxium update for 28 November 2021

Patch 0.84

Share · View all patches · Build 7791040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Change: Sun intensity lowered a little bit.

-New: Added more vegetation to Lagorigana.

-New: Added vegetation to the passage ways.

-Change/New: Added more ground blemishes to Lagorigana and the passage ways.

-New: Added hostile Sentry Turrets to the world.

These fire randomly, but will also fire directly at you if you get too close.

-New: Added Kamikaze Units.

These will rush you and explode.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.