-Change: Sun intensity lowered a little bit.
-New: Added more vegetation to Lagorigana.
-New: Added vegetation to the passage ways.
-Change/New: Added more ground blemishes to Lagorigana and the passage ways.
-New: Added hostile Sentry Turrets to the world.
These fire randomly, but will also fire directly at you if you get too close.
-New: Added Kamikaze Units.
These will rush you and explode.
Redaxium update for 28 November 2021
Patch 0.84
