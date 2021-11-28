Automobilista 2 V1.3.0.1 Now Live

V1.3.0.1 is now up - this is a minor hotfix to add some fixes & improvements to the latest release.
The AMS2 Demo has also been updated with the latest developments pertinent to it.
V1.3.0.1 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Fixed default Formula championships crashing from targeting old Azure track instead of updated one
UI & HUD
- Fixed throttle/clutch pedal values inverted on full tacho variant
- Fixed replay list not correctly aligned in ultrawide resolutions
FFB
- Optimization pass on Default+ profile
- FFB adjustments to BMW M4, M6 & M8 GTE; F-Vee, Mini 1965, Corvette C3 & C3-R, TSI Cup
PHYSICS & AI
- Further tire tread revisions & AI Calibration pass for F-Trainer, Caterham Academy, Vintage TC1, Vintage TC2, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, TSI Cup, Opalas, Omega Stock, F-Vee
- Further fine-tuning of Traction Control slip ranges
- Adjusted crankshaft mass for Vintage Touring Cars & Copa Classic
- Corrected VW Polo & Virtus mass
- Increased preload resistance in cars with open differential
AUDIO
- Adjusted traction control sounds for all cars
TRACKS
- Azure Circuit 2021: Reduced AI on AI trapping against armcos causing crashes/pileups; adjusted line at the chicane to reduce AI going 2-wide and clipping the barriers causing crashes/pileups; Reposition the rolling start location to before last corner and reduce rolling speed to 60 kph
VEHICLES
- TSI Cup: Fixed missing custom livery folders causing mix-up with Mini liveries; Fixed small gap in cockpit dashboard
Changed files in this update