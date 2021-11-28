 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Automobilista 2 update for 28 November 2021

Automobilista 2 V1.3.0.1 Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 7791034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.3.0.1 is now up - this is a minor hotfix to add some fixes & improvements to the latest release.

The AMS2 Demo has also been updated with the latest developments pertinent to it.

V1.3.0.1 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Fixed default Formula championships crashing from targeting old Azure track instead of updated one

UI & HUD

  • Fixed throttle/clutch pedal values inverted on full tacho variant
  • Fixed replay list not correctly aligned in ultrawide resolutions

FFB

  • Optimization pass on Default+ profile
  • FFB adjustments to BMW M4, M6 & M8 GTE; F-Vee, Mini 1965, Corvette C3 & C3-R, TSI Cup

PHYSICS & AI

  • Further tire tread revisions & AI Calibration pass for F-Trainer, Caterham Academy, Vintage TC1, Vintage TC2, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, TSI Cup, Opalas, Omega Stock, F-Vee
  • Further fine-tuning of Traction Control slip ranges
  • Adjusted crankshaft mass for Vintage Touring Cars & Copa Classic
  • Corrected VW Polo & Virtus mass
  • Increased preload resistance in cars with open differential

AUDIO

  • Adjusted traction control sounds for all cars

TRACKS

  • Azure Circuit 2021: Reduced AI on AI trapping against armcos causing crashes/pileups; adjusted line at the chicane to reduce AI going 2-wide and clipping the barriers causing crashes/pileups; Reposition the rolling start location to before last corner and reduce rolling speed to 60 kph

VEHICLES

  • TSI Cup: Fixed missing custom livery folders causing mix-up with Mini liveries; Fixed small gap in cockpit dashboard

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.