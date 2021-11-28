 Skip to content

Echoed Memories update for 28 November 2021

Update 1.0.7

Update 1.0.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.7

-fixed a bug where aneka wanted to be akira

-fixed a bug where you could leave new tera

-fixed a bug where icilica mountain in postgame makes you stuck

-fixed a bug in jade in postgame

-fixed a walking while you should climbing

-fixed an aneka scene

-fixed a bug with 607

-fixed various minor bugs in eeon

-fixed a map in altoona that had an extra tile

-fixed a typo, a face, and a guy who thought it was still the middle of the game in EQ5

-fixed some minor EQ5 bugs

-fixed the costume numbers again

