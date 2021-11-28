Update 1.0.7

Changelog 1.0.7
-fixed a bug where aneka wanted to be akira
-fixed a bug where you could leave new tera
-fixed a bug where icilica mountain in postgame makes you stuck
-fixed a bug in jade in postgame
-fixed a walking while you should climbing
-fixed an aneka scene
-fixed a bug with 607
-fixed various minor bugs in eeon
-fixed a map in altoona that had an extra tile
-fixed a typo, a face, and a guy who thought it was still the middle of the game in EQ5
-fixed some minor EQ5 bugs
-fixed the costume numbers again
28 November 2021
