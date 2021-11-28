- fixed a drop in the production of food in a cafe
- removed the fixation of randomization when hiring staff
- the amount of water for the construction of facilities in the biotech room has been reduced by 10 times
- terms of contracts for the reception of tourists and colonists increased by 2 times
- renewal of unsigned player contracts under new conditions
- fixed device icons in biotechnics
- when loading the game, the faction indicators in the player panel are no longer displayed
- a switch has been added to the room panel that allows a fence instead of an interior wall
- fixed missing interior wall next to stairs
