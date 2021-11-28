 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 28 November 2021

0.5.4

Last edited by Wendy

  • fixed a drop in the production of food in a cafe
  • removed the fixation of randomization when hiring staff
  • the amount of water for the construction of facilities in the biotech room has been reduced by 10 times
  • terms of contracts for the reception of tourists and colonists increased by 2 times
  • renewal of unsigned player contracts under new conditions
  • fixed device icons in biotechnics
  • when loading the game, the faction indicators in the player panel are no longer displayed
    • a switch has been added to the room panel that allows a fence instead of an interior wall
    • fixed missing interior wall next to stairs

