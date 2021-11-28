 Skip to content

Endless Furry Killer 2020 update for 28 November 2021

Enemy "Life Time" Increased To 2 Minutes

Build 7790731

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemy "Life Time" Increased To 2 Minutes:

I added a feature to reduce crashing which destroys the enemies after a certain period of time. However, now that the main cause of crashing has been fixed (clamping the spawn rate) I've decided to increase the lifetime from 50 seconds to 2 minutes. This should allow for better combat and higher scores.

