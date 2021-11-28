English
People in Liu may make some comments if you are wearing a ghost sheet when talking to them.
The scavengers in Queensmouth will mistake you for zombies and attack you if you are wearing zombie disguise clothes.
If they defeat you in such a case, they will just kill you, resulting in a game-over scenario.
Zombie dogs will join a battle initialized by nearby zombies if they also detected you.
Zombie dogs will make zombies nearby to join a battle initialized by them. (As your zombie disguise clothes cannot fool those dogs, they can bust your disguise. Thus, it can be quite dangerous.)
简体中文
疁城的市民会在你穿着幽灵床单和他们对话时做出一些评价。
王后镇的拾荒者会在你穿着僵尸伪装衣时把你当成僵尸并攻击你。
在这种情况下，如果他们击败了你，将会直接导致游戏结束。
僵尸犬现在会加入附近的僵尸引发的战斗。
僵尸犬引起的战斗会吸引周围侦测到你的僵尸加入。（因为僵尸伪装衣对僵尸犬无效，因此可能导致伪装暴露，被周围的僵尸群殴。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 28 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211128
English
Changed files in this update