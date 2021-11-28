Update Notes - 28 November 2021

-
Fixed when "Counter" is triggered Press "Defense" immediately, will keep automatic Defense issues.
-
Optimize "Counter" is activated, Replenish ammo has a maximum limit.
-
Adjust maximum weaopon ammo limit.
-
Fixed the "SR" front ammo, randomly changed to "20 or 40".
-
Fix when "hold aiming", auto enter the "ADS" problem when the reload is complete.
-
Fixed shells thrown out after the "SG" fired were rifle bullets.
-
Optimize burning planks, causing the problem of "Ray Tracing-GI" too bright.
-
Optimized sniper gun bullets and pistol bullets overlap on the bench in front of the "restaurant" door.
-
Fixed "Elite Shield Soldier" being stuck in the eaves and unable to walk.
-
Fixed Grapple UI icon in the "The Primordial Flood" square does not disappear.
-
Adjust the "The Primordial Flood / Surrounded"Blocking wall.
-
Optimize the "Interactive" area of "Escape through the window".
-
Optimize the attack distance of the "Giant King" magma skill.
-
Optimize the attack range of the "Giant King" hammer ground.
-
Optimize the attack range of the "Giant King" throw stones.
15.Optimized the frequency of "Giant King" attacking the player.
-
Reduce the size of "blood" when attacking the enemy in close combat.
-
Reduce the brightness of the arm glow when the "Six-armed Emperor" Summon enemies.
Changed files in this update