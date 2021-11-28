 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 28 November 2021

Update Notes - 28 November 2021

28 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed when "Counter" is triggered Press "Defense" immediately, will keep automatic Defense issues.

  2. Optimize "Counter" is activated, Replenish ammo has a maximum limit.

  3. Adjust maximum weaopon ammo limit.

  4. Fixed the "SR" front ammo, randomly changed to "20 or 40".

  5. Fix when "hold aiming", auto enter the "ADS" problem when the reload is complete.

  6. Fixed shells thrown out after the "SG" fired were rifle bullets.

  7. Optimize burning planks, causing the problem of "Ray Tracing-GI" too bright.

  8. Optimized sniper gun bullets and pistol bullets overlap on the bench in front of the "restaurant" door.

  9. Fixed "Elite Shield Soldier" being stuck in the eaves and unable to walk.

  10. Fixed Grapple UI icon in the "The Primordial Flood" square does not disappear.

  11. Adjust the "The Primordial Flood / Surrounded"Blocking wall.

  12. Optimize the "Interactive" area of "Escape through the window".

  13. Optimize the attack distance of the "Giant King" magma skill.

  14. Optimize the attack range of the "Giant King" hammer ground.

  15. Optimize the attack range of the "Giant King" throw stones.

15.Optimized the frequency of "Giant King" attacking the player.

  1. Reduce the size of "blood" when attacking the enemy in close combat.

  2. Reduce the brightness of the arm glow when the "Six-armed Emperor" Summon enemies.

