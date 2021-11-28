 Skip to content

Helios update for 28 November 2021

Build 7790332

Build 7790332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with avatar repeatedly changing for remote players.
  • Fixed issue with joining sessions without the map not being loaded.
  • Fixed issue with pak loading.
  • Fixed leg length being incorrect after changing map when in full body.
  • VR World scale slider increments in steps of 1 with side buttons.
  • Fixed normal VR upper body sharply leaning forward when hands going back past your hip.

Known issue, crash when joining a session from the display on the default home map wall.

