Build 7790332

- Fixed issue with avatar repeatedly changing for remote players.
- Fixed issue with joining sessions without the map not being loaded.
- Fixed issue with pak loading.
- Fixed leg length being incorrect after changing map when in full body.
- VR World scale slider increments in steps of 1 with side buttons.
- Fixed normal VR upper body sharply leaning forward when hands going back past your hip.
Known issue, crash when joining a session from the display on the default home map wall.
Changed files in this update