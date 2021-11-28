 Skip to content

Eleven Table Tennis update for 28 November 2021

236.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

236.0 - live: quest,oculus,steam, pico pending

-updated room reset UI button functionality. Now it works regardless of the checkbox state to the left of it

-fixed room repositioning toggle. It wasn't hooked up to anything, which is why many people couldn't recenter

the room all of a sudden, and couldn't fix it

-some logging updates to catch some bugs

-another net message display fix

-fixed steam tracking debug page

-fixed invite over capability against monitor users

-disabled avatar2 scene object. (avatar2s aren't even enabled at the moment, but it was causing an issue for one user)

