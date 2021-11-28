First bug fixing patch and next weeks roadmap!

Hey all, It's bug fixing time!
Patch 1.0.1
We just released a small patch to fix some bugs and issues that were brought up just after launch. We will be releasing several more patches over the next week or two which will continue to squash any issues that arise as quickly as possible. Once we get past the standard bug fixing stage over the next few weeks, we will be adding in much more accessibility and quality of life improvements to the game, as well as starting to work on implementing new content!
See below for a full changelog and roadmap for the next few weeks.
Bugs and issues resolved this patch:
- Grapes and passionfruit having incorrect growth cycles and descriptions
- Refinery calculating burning rates while in the main menu
- Unable to pick up gold coins past backup limit
- Errors with building zones sometimes not snapping
- Refined shield not activating
- Founders stone in the cave missing collider and camera angle zone
- Camera performing AFK zoom out while the user is still moving the mouse
- Issues with not being able to destroy foundations and farms
- Fixed the no-building zones being too large around the broken houses on the island
New features/changes this patch:
- Enemies now trigger pressure plates
- Can now close inventory with escape/backspace key
- Windmill sounds are now quieter to avoid becoming irritating
Known issues and changes that will be completed in the next few days:
- Resource nodes and farming crops sometimes not growing or growing too quickly
- Resource nodes sometimes not loading Incorrectly and disappearing
- Some rare issues of ram building up and causing memory leaks for lower-spec computers
- A rare bug causing logs and other pickup items to become invisible
- Resources inside refineries sometimes being multiplied
- Half-walls not fading away when snapped to farms
- Buildings sometimes being stuck with the top levels faded away
- Refinery sometimes not lighting unless more resources are added
- Tweaking some of the dungeons and encounter rooms to make the difficulty curve better and not so harsh
- As well as adding indicators of where any closed-wall encounters are, so players have a warning before entering
- Adding a hover tooltip for the weapon damage type values
Changes we will be making in the next week or two based on feedback:
- Implementing dropping your backpack on death so you can retrieve your lost resources
- Adding keymapping options
- Adding basic controller support (which will continue to be made better and more refined over the next month or two)
- Making several tweaks to building and the fading system to make life easier when building a home
- Balancing changes to the dungeons and enemies
