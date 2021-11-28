Patch version 0.4.4b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some more recently reported bugs with the beta.
Changelog for version 0.4.4b
- Fixed Surprise and Initiative distortions triggering for all enemies or allies in the battle, intead of just one
- Snow boss' Frozen Solid skill can no longer be dispelled, since it cannot be resisted
- Fixed crash when using Musket skill from Musketeer's Musket relic
- Fixed some bugs with Giant Blob fight related to taunt and Big Slam skills, that could lead to some soft lock type issues
- Fixed Barbarian being able to resist his own Reckless Attack skill's effect
- Fixed rare crash related to Molotov and Bio Bomb skill animations
- Fixed Rock Beast's Rock Armor trait not showing a description on its effect icon
- Fixed Wensho earning quest progress during tutorial intro mission
- Fixed town Encyclopedias sometimes being unavailable when accessing skill training while in the portal menu
- Added a couple of new distortion effects
Changed depots in beta branch