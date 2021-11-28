 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 28 November 2021

Patch version 0.4.4b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some more recently reported bugs with the beta.

Changelog for version 0.4.4b

  • Fixed Surprise and Initiative distortions triggering for all enemies or allies in the battle, intead of just one
  • Snow boss' Frozen Solid skill can no longer be dispelled, since it cannot be resisted
  • Fixed crash when using Musket skill from Musketeer's Musket relic
  • Fixed some bugs with Giant Blob fight related to taunt and Big Slam skills, that could lead to some soft lock type issues
  • Fixed Barbarian being able to resist his own Reckless Attack skill's effect
  • Fixed rare crash related to Molotov and Bio Bomb skill animations
  • Fixed Rock Beast's Rock Armor trait not showing a description on its effect icon
  • Fixed Wensho earning quest progress during tutorial intro mission
  • Fixed town Encyclopedias sometimes being unavailable when accessing skill training while in the portal menu
  • Added a couple of new distortion effects

