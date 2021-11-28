Hotfix 1.4.5
Fixes:
-Balance
Pain shards reduced damage
Wulv Howl reworked
Increased duration of wulv skill Spirit Wulves
Wulv base stats modified
Lowered overall max block from 75% to 50%
Reworked crab skill Molten Release
Crab passive Shell Nerfed a little
-Fixed a bug that let you sell anywhere (should only be in town that would be too op to sell anywhere)
-Fixed a bug that monsters didnt spawn or walk around
-Lowered menu sound until I add a slider
Improvements and new content:
-Still working on the UI little by little thank you for your patience
-Added [Boss] to boss monsters to names
