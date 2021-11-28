 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 28 November 2021

Hotfix 1.4.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-Balance

Pain shards reduced damage

Wulv Howl reworked

Increased duration of wulv skill Spirit Wulves

Wulv base stats modified

Lowered overall max block from 75% to 50%

Reworked crab skill Molten Release

Crab passive Shell Nerfed a little

-Fixed a bug that let you sell anywhere (should only be in town that would be too op to sell anywhere)

-Fixed a bug that monsters didnt spawn or walk around

-Lowered menu sound until I add a slider

Improvements and new content:

-Still working on the UI little by little thank you for your patience

-Added [Boss] to boss monsters to names

