Super Sami Roll update for 28 November 2021

Patch 1.1.9

Patch 1.1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for an invisible chip (a.k.a. coin) in stage 2-3
  • Removed invisible area that would instantly kill the player in stage 1-5
  • Fixed bug where clearing a stage for the first time using a secret exit while also collecting the raspberry for the first time in that stage, would not show the raspberry as collected in the map afterwards
  • Fixed bug where the clear time would not be saved in stage 5-5 when cleared for the second time
  • Added new sound effect for jumping while using Sami

