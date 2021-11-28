 Skip to content

杀戮地城 Dungeon Adventure update for 28 November 2021

November 28th update log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New profession Druid open
  • Fix the passive triggering effect of all special physical words (e.g. Mechanical Life, Cold Body)
  • Increase most of the word effects
  • Increase the effect of weapon enchantment words
  • Repair the anomaly of character animation death
  • Optimize the positive effect of some buffs, such as the 10% increase in the reply effect of Su Sheng and Concentration
  • Open 20 exclusive equipment for druids
  • Open 12 exclusive druid words
  • Repair the problem that some counterattack skills are triggered before the blood-sucking words
  • Fix the problem that some word chains appear abnormal.
  • The word display in battle is no longer an overlay display, but can display all triggered words simultaneously (simply change the display effect)

