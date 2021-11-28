- New profession Druid open
- Fix the passive triggering effect of all special physical words (e.g. Mechanical Life, Cold Body)
- Increase most of the word effects
- Increase the effect of weapon enchantment words
- Repair the anomaly of character animation death
- Optimize the positive effect of some buffs, such as the 10% increase in the reply effect of Su Sheng and Concentration
- Open 20 exclusive equipment for druids
- Open 12 exclusive druid words
- Repair the problem that some counterattack skills are triggered before the blood-sucking words
- Fix the problem that some word chains appear abnormal.
- The word display in battle is no longer an overlay display, but can display all triggered words simultaneously (simply change the display effect)
杀戮地城 Dungeon Adventure update for 28 November 2021
November 28th update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update