Belated Feature Friday - November 28, 2021

- Added hotkeys to the campfire menu.
- Neutronic sludges no longer spit neutronic liquid mixtures. Their melee attacks still cause neutronic explosions, though.
- Fixed a bug that caused loading default keybindings to fail to properly reset most keybindings.
- Fixed a bug that caused the regen tanks in the Yd Freehold to be treated as a separate type of device from other regen tanks.
- Fixed a bug that caused flaming NPCs to attempt to douse themselves using lava.
- Fixed a bug that caused AoE effects such as explosions to persist through a precognitive vision.
- Fixed a bug that caused quest objectives involving the placiment of an item inside a container to not complete if the container was not originally empty.
- Fixed a bug that caused greater voiders to place you inside the northwestern-most wall if there was no space for their lair.
- Fixed a bug that caused page down to close the tinkering menu if less than a page of blueprints were available.
- Fixed Thah being referred to with a definite article.
- Fixed an invalid "Enigna Cap" blueprint reference.
- [modding] The campfire now emits a GetCookingActionsEvent on itself and the player to collect options for the cooking menu.
