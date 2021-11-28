 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Caves of Qud update for 28 November 2021

Belated Feature Friday - November 28, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7789849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

202.98

  • Added hotkeys to the campfire menu.
  • Neutronic sludges no longer spit neutronic liquid mixtures. Their melee attacks still cause neutronic explosions, though.
  • Fixed a bug that caused loading default keybindings to fail to properly reset most keybindings.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the regen tanks in the Yd Freehold to be treated as a separate type of device from other regen tanks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused flaming NPCs to attempt to douse themselves using lava.
  • Fixed a bug that caused AoE effects such as explosions to persist through a precognitive vision.
  • Fixed a bug that caused quest objectives involving the placiment of an item inside a container to not complete if the container was not originally empty.
  • Fixed a bug that caused greater voiders to place you inside the northwestern-most wall if there was no space for their lair.
  • Fixed a bug that caused page down to close the tinkering menu if less than a page of blueprints were available.
  • Fixed Thah being referred to with a definite article.
  • Fixed an invalid "Enigna Cap" blueprint reference.
  • [modding] The campfire now emits a GetCookingActionsEvent on itself and the player to collect options for the cooking menu.

Changed files in this update

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.