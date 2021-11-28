- Added semi truck w/ hitching ability
- Added icon to find home base
- Added character locomotion
- Added beginning of inventory / stats HUD
- Added generic menu system
- Can save / load character position
- Press ESC for menu ( can change graphics settings / quit game this way, most buttons are disabled for now though )
- Graphics settings run a benchmark at game launch and set accordingly
- Can die from fall damage
WILDLAND: Initial Attack playtest update for 28 November 2021
Update notes for 0.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update