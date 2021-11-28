 Skip to content

WILDLAND: Initial Attack playtest update for 28 November 2021

Update notes for 0.1.0

Build 7789814

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added semi truck w/ hitching ability
  • Added icon to find home base
  • Added character locomotion
  • Added beginning of inventory / stats HUD
  • Added generic menu system
  • Can save / load character position
  • Press ESC for menu ( can change graphics settings / quit game this way, most buttons are disabled for now though )
  • Graphics settings run a benchmark at game launch and set accordingly
  • Can die from fall damage

Changed files in this update

WILDLAND: Initial Attack Playtest Content Depot 1685571
  • Loading history…
