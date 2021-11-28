TDR - Major Release 1.0.87.10

BUILD 1.0.87.10

Hey guys, time to release a new major update!

One of the biggest updates we ever released with great contents and a feature never seen in a motorcycle videogame: FRONT AND REAR HOLESHOT SYSTEM (Available only in our new GP Motorbike BEAST!). We worked a lot on our physics core, devoting a lot of time to braking behaviour.

With the new build of Unity3d you can also find totally new graphics, with the support for Nvidia DLSS.

We also changed our HDR sky with the new Unity3d sky system so you now are able to change the time of the day. ( choosing from 4 presets at the moment)

We also added two new tracks, SharkBay Circuit and Motor Arena CIrcuit.

We hope you will enjoy this new feauture!

P.s.: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

NEW

SharkBay Circuit

Motor Arena CIrcuit

GP specs motorbike called GP1000

HOLESHOT Device (front and rear, the rear one can be used on corner exit)

Time of the day with 4 presets

Unity3d Framework

Updated to new stable build 2021.2

Improved materials on all our assets

**[/b]

[b]Graphics**

Improved Dynamic Resolution system to stabilize performances

Added Nvidia DLSS support for RTX Graphics Cards

Added Physics Sky with ambient lights and clouds calculation

Physics

Improved Engine brake and rear brake managment

Improved low rpm engine algorithm

Improved wheels inercia when they not touch the ground

Improved rider push on footpegs and handlebars

Improved wheight transfer algorithm

Improved chain pull algorithm

Improved wheight distribution algorithm based on drag

IMPORTANT NOTICE : All the old mods (tracks or bikes) will not work with this current build. To all the MODDERS, please export your project with unity3d 21.2 and re-upload it!

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)