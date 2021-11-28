TDR - Major Release 1.0.87.10

BUILD 1.0.87.10
Hey guys, time to release a new major update!
One of the biggest updates we ever released with great contents and a feature never seen in a motorcycle videogame: FRONT AND REAR HOLESHOT SYSTEM (Available only in our new GP Motorbike BEAST!). We worked a lot on our physics core, devoting a lot of time to braking behaviour.
With the new build of Unity3d you can also find totally new graphics, with the support for Nvidia DLSS.
We also changed our HDR sky with the new Unity3d sky system so you now are able to change the time of the day. ( choosing from 4 presets at the moment)
We also added two new tracks, SharkBay Circuit and Motor Arena CIrcuit.
We hope you will enjoy this new feauture!
P.s.: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
NEW
- SharkBay Circuit
- Motor Arena CIrcuit
- GP specs motorbike called GP1000
- HOLESHOT Device (front and rear, the rear one can be used on corner exit)
- Time of the day with 4 presets
Unity3d Framework
- Updated to new stable build 2021.2
- Improved materials on all our assets
- **[/b]
[b]Graphics**
- Improved Dynamic Resolution system to stabilize performances
- Added Nvidia DLSS support for RTX Graphics Cards
- Added Physics Sky with ambient lights and clouds calculation
Physics
- Improved Engine brake and rear brake managment
- Improved low rpm engine algorithm
- Improved wheels inercia when they not touch the ground
- Improved rider push on footpegs and handlebars
- Improved wheight transfer algorithm
- Improved chain pull algorithm
- Improved wheight distribution algorithm based on drag
IMPORTANT NOTICE : All the old mods (tracks or bikes) will not work with this current build. To all the MODDERS, please export your project with unity3d 21.2 and re-upload it!
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
Changed files in this update