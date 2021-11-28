Ask requested by NP Giga-chad Jolsh I just added basic gamepad support
In Xbox360 gamepad language here are the mappings
LeftStick = Actor move
LeftStickButton = Reset actor
RightStick = Camera rotation
RightStickButton = Jump
Dpad = move camera X Y
R/L Trigger = Camera zoom
Right bumper = Next camera #
Left Bumper = Previous camera #
Y = random whole body animation
X = random upper body animation
A = random lower body animation
B = actor look at camera
This is all experimental so let me know how you would like it to work etc-
Changed files in this update