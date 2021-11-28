 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 28 November 2021

Added basic gamepad support

Share · View all patches · Build 7789678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ask requested by NP Giga-chad Jolsh I just added basic gamepad support

In Xbox360 gamepad language here are the mappings

LeftStick = Actor move

LeftStickButton = Reset actor

RightStick = Camera rotation

RightStickButton = Jump

Dpad = move camera X Y

R/L Trigger = Camera zoom

Right bumper = Next camera #

Left Bumper = Previous camera #

Y = random whole body animation

X = random upper body animation

A = random lower body animation

B = actor look at camera

This is all experimental so let me know how you would like it to work etc-

Changed files in this update

Nightmare Puppeteer Content Depot 1355311
