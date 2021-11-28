 Skip to content

Poppy Toast update for 28 November 2021

Update 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7789674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update:

  • Fixed floating subtext to be animated once more
  • Added more RGB

Changed files in this update

Poppy Toast Content Depot 1791401
  • Loading history…
