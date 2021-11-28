Update (BUILD 2)

Added
- Mounted (MG-34) Machine gun for the commander
- Added highlights for interactive items and it is now much easier to find them
Improved
- Improved Tips
- Improved hand interaction area and detection method
- General code base improvements
- General physics interaction improvements
Changed
- Tiger's gunner accuracy increased
- Changed Pak40 lever resistance -should make it easier to turn
- Changed Pak40 shell insert detection -easier to insert shells
- Changed 88's shell insert detection -easier to insert shells
- Changed how the control inputs behave. With exception of few (e.g. gear selector), controls no longer can be manipulated with direct contact. You must now, hover over it and grab. This provides much more smoother and predictable controls. Those that still have direct control will also be switched over in the future.
Fixed
- Fixed sandbag collision boxes to fit properly
- Fixed hands being drawn on top of objects at the FOB
- Fixed, initiating a grab move while grip button is already down
- Fixed display latency issue with certain headset
Changed files in this update