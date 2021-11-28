- Fixed helicopter gas not updating on client side
- Major "Fly Here" red circle different position on each client fixed
- Added inner lights to helicopter once all assembled
- Better helicopter handling
- Added timer countdown once helicopter engine is on, players need to fly to red circle in under 2 minutes or they'll lose the game
- Added helicopter distance boundaries if player fly too far from map they will automatically lose
- Made robots a little less harder to beat
Scrapvival update for 28 November 2021
Scrapvival 0.0.7 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
