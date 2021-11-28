 Skip to content

Scrapvival update for 28 November 2021

Scrapvival 0.0.7 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed helicopter gas not updating on client side
  • Major "Fly Here" red circle different position on each client fixed
  • Added inner lights to helicopter once all assembled
  • Better helicopter handling
  • Added timer countdown once helicopter engine is on, players need to fly to red circle in under 2 minutes or they'll lose the game
  • Added helicopter distance boundaries if player fly too far from map they will automatically lose
  • Made robots a little less harder to beat

