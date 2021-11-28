 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Feign update for 28 November 2021

Release Notes v.0.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7789271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we mainly focused on game mechanics and worked on several backend requirements for the mobile version of Feign. Here you can see the list of items fixed/updated related to the game mechanics.

  • We have seen that spamming of some actions were affecting game stability so we limited these actions up to 6 times per second as a maximum (Role usage at night, voting and pressing space to show you are talking )
  • Snitch is nerfed. Now only the Snitch sees the actual role now of the snitched person. It is up to you to believe him or not.

  • Language font support is upgraded to solve unsupported fonts that were causing squares to appear for names of players and for messages in lobby chat.
  • Voting system is updated. Now a person is kicked out of the town only if he/she receives majority of the votes. Also votes that were not being used until the timer runs out are counted as skip votes. Also in the event of a tie of votes no one is kicked out of the town. So a couple of voting examples are here to make it easier to understand:

    [] Person A (3 Votes) - Person B (4 Votes) - Skip (1 Vote) - #of alive and not voted people (4) = No one is kicked out of the town

    [    ] Person A (3 Votes) - Person B (4 Votes) - Skip (1 Vote) - #of alive and not voted people (2) = Person B is kicked out of the town

    [] Person A (4 Votes) - Person B (4 Votes) - Skip (1 Vote) - #of alive and not voted people (1) = No one is kicked out of the town

    [    ] Person A (4 Votes) - Person B (2 Votes) - Skip (1 Vote) - #of alive and not voted people (3) = No one is kicked out of the town

Changed files in this update

Ben Masumum Content Depot 1436991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.