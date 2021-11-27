 Skip to content

Verdant Village update for 27 November 2021

Verdant Village Patch V0.4.5.3

Build 7788951

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small hotfix patch for Verdant Village. This one is mostly to sure up one issue but makes a few other small changes listed below.

Verdant Village V0.4.5.3 Full Changelog

  • Fixed an issue where the Silo couldn’t be built if you had already completed the “Rancher’s Trial” quest pre-patch 0.4.5
  • Fixed an issue where discovered alchemy recipes wouldn’t be retained after a patch. This patch should retain anything you have unlocked as well
  • Fixed a bug with Caleb’s pathing
  • Fixed an issue with the meal prep perk where it would create recipes the player hadn’t unlocked
  • Made minor updates to several homes to further match the NPCs trade
  • Standardized the Sure Strike buff to display the time the player has the buff
  • Made alterations to the barn collisions, this should hopefully keep any animals from getting loose

