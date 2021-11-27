 Skip to content

Load Roll Die update for 27 November 2021

V1.1.0 Happy Holidays Update!

Build 7788848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.1.0:

Happy Holidays!

  • Added support for a bunch of new holiday events for a bunch of different holidays!
  • 42 new dice skins have been added to the game, spread out between all these holidays: New Years Eve, Hanukkah, Christmas, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha, and Kwanzaa!
  • For most of these events you'll have about a week for the event, but you can check information about when a current event ends in the Extra options menu so that you don't miss it!

Up first is Hanukkah starting tomorrow the 28th! After that, Christmas starting the 18th and Kwanzaa starting the 26th. Happy Holidays, and happy dice collecting!

