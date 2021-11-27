V1.1.0 Happy Holidays Update!

V1.1.0:
Happy Holidays!
- Added support for a bunch of new holiday events for a bunch of different holidays!
- 42 new dice skins have been added to the game, spread out between all these holidays: New Years Eve, Hanukkah, Christmas, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha, and Kwanzaa!
- For most of these events you'll have about a week for the event, but you can check information about when a current event ends in the Extra options menu so that you don't miss it!
Up first is Hanukkah starting tomorrow the 28th! After that, Christmas starting the 18th and Kwanzaa starting the 26th. Happy Holidays, and happy dice collecting!
Changed files in this update