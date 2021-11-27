Patch Notes: Version 0.1.5.2

Build Date: 11.27.2021
New Features
-
New Soldier Baseline Ability: Charge
- 1AP, Max Range: 4, Line Targeting. Deals 100% Weapon Damage, engages the target, and applies Concussive (2AP, 2 turns).
-
New Scout Baseline Ability: Sleight of Mind
- 1AP, Max Range: 3, Ground Targeting. The Scout disengages all enemies, teleports to a selected node, and becomes Hidden on arrival.
-
New Scholar Baseline Ability: Feedback
- 1AP, Min Range: 2, Max Range 4, Single Enemy Target. The Scholar damages the initial target for 1D6 for each Essence spent, capped by the Scholar’s level (minimum 1, maximum 4). The effect then bounces to nearby enemy targets, losing 1 dice for each bounce. Each affected target becomes Grounded, unable to regenerate essence for a number of turns equal to the amount of Feedback they received.
Crashes and Bugs
- [HOTFIX: 11.22.21] Fixed a crash that occurred when landing at a Random Encounter site
- Fixed an issue that prevented the dismissal of the Encounter Dialog at the end of Stolen Goods, if no items had been stolen by the thieves.
- Sensitivity will now correctly scale down to level 0 (provides 1 bonus Essence)
- Gathering will now correctly scale down to level 0 (regenerates 1 Essence per combat turn)
Balance
-
Player units Perception increased again (up now to 12 from 9 originally) and localized Awareness is also increased to 12. This essentially removes the need for Perception as a stat for player-controlled units, so I’ll eventually pivot to an “Awareness” focus in the character stats pages.
-
Scout’s Mark no longer requires Essence in its cost.
-
Scout’s Mark now has a base range of 4.
-
Bandoliers (Gear Container for Throwables) have been re-introduced to drop tables. You can actually use your incendiary grenades again.
-
Manuals have been temporarily removed from the Special Drop selection for end-of-encounter rewards.
- I’m experimenting with gear-only drops for now to get a better feel for item power curves and general enemy balancing. I’m not convinced that new talents are impacting general player strength as much as I want to believe.
Polish
- Disabled the Planar Reflection on the World Map. This should dramatically improve load-times and performance in general for the overworld scene.
- Fixed an issue that prevented objects like backpacks and quivers from receiving material shaders like Infiltration: Hidden, for example.
- Added a “dramatic” slow-motion for the killing blow in any given encounter. Not completely sold on the final effect yet, will be adding to it later.
- Soldier’s Bash now has a more dramatic visual effect on impact.
- Tuned up the grenade projectile, impact, and ground effects. It’s still a little over the top and needs more tuning, but I’m happier with it now. Will continue to iterate as I add more grenade types.
