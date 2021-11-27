 Skip to content

Willage update for 27 November 2021

Episode I Achievements Available Now!

• Game Update adds Steam achievements to Episode I content (yay!)

• Minor linguistic edit

• Improved engine performance

We've continuing to work on more content, so stay tuned.

-Cheers

Changed files in this update

Willage0.9.2.9 ENG Depot 1639781
  • Loading history…
Willage Content RO Depot 1639782
  • Loading history…
Willage0.9.2.9 RU Depot 1639783
  • Loading history…
