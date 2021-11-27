Darkzone 0.9.72 patch notes

Tl;Dr

Version 0.9.72 brings a good amount of changes and bug fixing based on the feedback we have been receiving from the community.

We are aware of the bug causing crashes on the game and we are trying to get that one fixed as soon as possible, however that one is a bit complicated and will take some time to tackle. Meanwhile, we added on the PC version a temporary button that will allow players to force reset the game if this happens.

General Changes

Added a temporary game restart button on the center panel (PC only).

Stage Replay: When playing a stage that was already completed before, the game will not take you to - the next stage after Victory, instead it will keep farming that same stage as long as the inventory is not full.

Trading is enabled again.

AFK rewards were buffed 2X again for a total of 4X.

The max accumulation time for AFK rewards was increased from 8H to 12H.

The supporter pack popup banner will only be displayed once.

All friends and Guild members will be available for all Hitlist enemies. The system will no longer check if they have also defeated that enemy in the campaign mode.

Game modes menu order was changed.

Daily and Weekly Bounties: Instead of asking for a specific Chip color to be extracted, any color will be valid and mass extracted Chips will also count.

The base speed of the game in combat was increased by 10% in all modes but Arena (Beta).

The Double speed (2X) of the game in combat was increased by 10% in all available game modes (Beta).

Bug Fixing

Fixed Stats caps not displaying correctly until restarting.

Muting players is now working correctly on the PC version, this fix will be available on mobile versions on V. 0.9.73

The text in several help popups were fixed and updated.

The text in the tips were fixed and updated.

Pets will correctly display “Max level” once they have been maxed.

Weekend events were fixed to display the event correctly.

Banned accounts will now correctly display their banned status.

Guild chests can now be collected correctly.

Fixed guild members profile not displaying correctly when inspecting.

Trading will no longer check for the player’s Tier.

Fixed not being able to use quotes (“”) in the chat.

Fixed workshop chat not closing correctly.

Fixed Enhance function in the crafting Station.

Fixed Substats replace function in Zandara.

New player event now displaying correctly.

Fixed an error when trying to Skip some tutorials.

Mouse scroll wheel speed in the chat was increased.

Balancing Changes

Small adjustments were made to the stats of a few enemies on early stages to prevent progress bottlenecks for new accounts.

Beta Feedback/Suggestions/Bugs

Join us on our Discord server. We are always chatting with our community and discussing suggestions and feedback!