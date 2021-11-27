UPDATE 11/27

UPDATE-
Reworked moving process
-Items with move tool if landed on ground will freeze and become not movable
(Will not move if pushed with something)
they will not freeze if on trailer (for example)
-Movable items
1 trash bin (again)
2 table with jobs and catalog (with parts spawn spot)
3 Car Lift
4 Client car spawning spot - also becomes player garage travel spot
5 Tire mounter
6 Sofa - time skip
NOTICE - Now because of these changes it is possible to move garage where ever you like -all important components are movable
(If you want you can move to wooden garage or live near junkyard or on the end of the bridge - I dont care)
Electricity zones added to beach houses and junkyard
Removed garage door on beach house for access.
Welding sticks and cutting discs now will last longer.
