My Garage update for 27 November 2021

UPDATE 11/27

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE-

MOVING update

Reworked moving process

-Items with move tool if landed on ground will freeze and become not movable

(Will not move if pushed with something)

they will not freeze if on trailer (for example)

-Movable items

1 trash bin (again)

2 table with jobs and catalog (with parts spawn spot)

3 Car Lift

4 Client car spawning spot - also becomes player garage travel spot

5 Tire mounter

6 Sofa - time skip

NOTICE - Now because of these changes it is possible to move garage where ever you like -all important components are movable

(If you want you can move to wooden garage or live near junkyard or on the end of the bridge - I dont care)

Electricity zones added to beach houses and junkyard

Removed garage door on beach house for access.

Welding sticks and cutting discs now will last longer.

