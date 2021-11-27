 Skip to content

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 27 November 2021

#Patch 15

Patch 15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Alphonse scene teleport shenanigans now have a visual effect alongside them to fit.

-The first summon is now active and useable, acquired after beating the library boss. Costs 1 Yth stone to summon in a fight.

-Yth stone drop rates raised across the board to enable summoning.

-Summons will scale off Eld, baseline code for this is enabled, the npc to do so will be added soon.

