Update Notes for Nov 27

Some exciting new updates packed into this update!
-
Added the ability to export OBJ files from JAMM!!! You can now export the terrain (Mountain / Cliff / Hill / Stone / Dirt / Metal / Grass / Water / Lava) as a 3D model for use in other apps and games! This includes Urban buildings / Orc structures / Sci-Fi / etc. Still working on how to export Nature / Structure components.
-
OBJ materials will be mapped but textures will NOT be exported. eg. Grass will be solid green instead of textured. BUT, I have provided a tutorial and JAMM template file to allow you to easily remap JAMM textures in the OBJ or you can map your own textures!
-
Provided tutorial / template to quickly take your JAMM maps into Tabletop Simulator in a few minutes! https://www.cavebear.studio/obj-tutorial
-
Added option to export maps as PNG in addition to JPG files for capturing even higher quality images. NOTE: Files will be larger.
Changed files in this update