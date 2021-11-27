 Skip to content

JAMM update for 27 November 2021

Update Notes for Nov 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some exciting new updates packed into this update!

  • Added the ability to export OBJ files from JAMM!!! You can now export the terrain (Mountain / Cliff / Hill / Stone / Dirt / Metal / Grass / Water / Lava) as a 3D model for use in other apps and games! This includes Urban buildings / Orc structures / Sci-Fi / etc. Still working on how to export Nature / Structure components.

  • OBJ materials will be mapped but textures will NOT be exported. eg. Grass will be solid green instead of textured. BUT, I have provided a tutorial and JAMM template file to allow you to easily remap JAMM textures in the OBJ or you can map your own textures!

  • Provided tutorial / template to quickly take your JAMM maps into Tabletop Simulator in a few minutes! https://www.cavebear.studio/obj-tutorial

  • Added option to export maps as PNG in addition to JPG files for capturing even higher quality images. NOTE: Files will be larger.

