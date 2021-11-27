 Skip to content

Himno - The Silent Melody update for 27 November 2021

Update Alpha V. 1.0.2b

Hello!

A quick hotfix because sometimes the game did not load correctly in the new update.

Change Log:

*Fixed not loading some save files correctly.

Have a good day/night!

David

