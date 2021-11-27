Update Alpha V. 1.0.2b

Hello!
A quick hotfix because sometimes the game did not load correctly in the new update.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
*Fixed not loading some save files correctly.
Have a good day/night!
David
