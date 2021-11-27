UPDATE - Egypt Map Upgrade

Changed
- Added the ability to self-destruct inside the respawn sphere without penalty
- Increased penalty for committing self-destruction
- Railgun now deals splash damage when fully charged
- Increased railgun projectile speed
Egypt map changes
- Increased amount of sand (height)
- Increased sand detail
- Increased the size of the pyramids and the sphinx
- Added new buildings and updated old ones
- Removed buildings from high slopes
- Increased the maximum number of buildings
- Reduced the effect of blinding from the storm in some places
