 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Combots update for 27 November 2021

UPDATE - Egypt Map Upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 7788201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Added the ability to self-destruct inside the respawn sphere without penalty
  • Increased penalty for committing self-destruction
  • Railgun now deals splash damage when fully charged
  • Increased railgun projectile speed

Egypt map changes

  • Increased amount of sand (height)
  • Increased sand detail
  • Increased the size of the pyramids and the sphinx
  • Added new buildings and updated old ones
  • Removed buildings from high slopes
  • Increased the maximum number of buildings
  • Reduced the effect of blinding from the storm in some places

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.